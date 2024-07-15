Malaysia facing shortage of local skippers for deep-sea fishing - Mohamad

SANDAKAN: Malaysia is facing a shortage of experienced local skippers to handle fishing vessels, especially for deep-sea fishing activities, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

As such, he said, foreign skippers are employed by local deep-sea fishing operators.

“We have a shortage of skippers, especially for deep-sea fishing, which is quite significant. Without them, we will face a problem of fish shortage.

“Hence, the need for the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) to look into the matter seriously...the need to send potential fishermen for training (as skippers) because our fishermen are now using the services of foreigners,” he said when met at a programme with the Sandakan fishermen here today.

He also said that the current service of fishing skippers had to be extended to over 60 years because their skills and experience are still needed

Meanwhile, LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the agency always engaged with young fishermen and encouraged them to join the fishing training centre under the Fisheries Department.

“But, most of the young fishermen use traditional fishing methods. If they are interested in attending training, they can be skippers of deep-sea fishing vessels. Then, we do not have to rely on foreign skippers.

“Becoming a tekong (skipper) is not only about having the skill to operate deep-sea fishing vessels, but also the location where fish is abundant,” he said.

He also said LKIM is collaborating with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu to empower the fishing industry using new technology, including the use of drones.