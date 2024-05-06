Malaysia fully backs U.S. proposal for ceasefire in Gaza - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly supports the United States’ proposal for a complete ceasefire to end the conflict in Gaza, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the proposal of US President Joe Biden together with Qatar and Egypt seeks to put some principles to achieve a more stable peace in Palestine and for Israel in particular to stop violent attacks on Gaza.

“We also discussed it in the Cabinet meeting (today) and gave support to Egypt, Qatar and the US. I believe it is more lenient based on what I have discussed with the leadership of Hamas,“ he told the media when asked for a reaction to the US proposal.

Anwar said this when met after the launch of the Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Training Module here.

He described the US proposal as the most decisive approach taken by the country and called on all parties to fully support it.

He said the US’s decisive action against Israel is necessary considering the disaster and suffering of the people in Palestine is due to Israel’s stubbornness and arrogance.

On May 31, Biden announced a three-phase proposal for a complete ceasefire in Gaza, the release of prisoners from both sides, efforts towards a permanent end to hostilities and a reconstruction plan for Gaza.