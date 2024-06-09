Malaysia has no interest in siding with West against Russia – PM Anwar

VLADIVOSTOK: It is not in Malaysia’s interest to side with the West and be against Russia as the country maintains good relations with all parties, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, reported Sputnik

Commenting on why Malaysia is not choosing sides, Anwar said his country does not want to complicate the issue further.

“I mean, so our intention, our position is of course to find a ... resolution, not to take a side of the West against Russia. What benefit is this for us? Like the United States vis-a-vis China, we maintain good relations with both. Why compel us to take sides? Well, they create these potential problems because it is a different system,“ Anwar said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The EEF began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.