PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim expressed Malaysia’s interest in organising the Asean Year of Skills 2025 in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Speaking at a high-tea session with nine Asean leaders in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, he said it will pave the way for the ministry and its departments and agencies such as the Human Resource Development Corporation to spearhead numerous initiatives.

“These initiatives will enhance the training, skills and knowledge of the Asean workforce. The Asean Year of Skills 2025 will be a timely effort given Malaysia’s upcoming role as the Asean Chair next year.”

Sim said during its chairmanship, Malaysia will focus on enhancing regional integration by fostering seamless trade, deeper economic cooperation and a more interconnected region.

It will also encourage investments in the Asean workforce by prioritising capacity building, education and skills development for a future-ready workforce.

He said this will be done with a particular focus on emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies.

“The ministry is committed to fostering a competent, productive, responsive, and resilient workforce that can effectively compete in the global marketplace.

“We are honoured to work with the ILO and all Asean leaders in achieving this aspiration for the region through the Asean Year of Skills 2025.”

Sim also expressed confidence that the programmes his ministry has identified can facilitate effective knowledge exchange and share best practices to enhance workforce skills and productivity.

He said beyond this, Malaysia could also foster stronger collaboration and partnerships among Asean countries that can lead to long-term actionable strategies in human capital development.

ILO chief of skills and employability Srinivas Reddy, who was present at the session, said he believes the Malaysian initiatives will provide a positive impact in the region.

“Malaysia is making excellent progress in its efforts to promote lifelong learning and skills training to its people. I am confident it will succeed in driving the skills development agenda for Asean next year, in line with its chairmanship.”

Srinivas also shared his experience in organising the European Year of Skills in 2023/2024 and the positive impact the initiative had on governments, businesses and talent across Europe.

The Asean Leaders high tea was also attended by dignitaries, who included Brunei Home Affairs Minister Datuk Awang Ahmaddin Abd Rahman, Singapore Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng and Indonesia Manpower Vice-Minister Afriansyah Noor among others.

The Asean Year of Skills 2025 will include numerous programmes and initiatives across Southeast Asia, and includes the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE), which is HRD Corp’s annual flagship event as it brings industry captains from around the world to discuss challenges and opportunities in human capital development.

In 2024 and 2025, the NHCCE will focus on key priorities in the future of work for the Asean region.

The session was part of Sim’s four-day visit to Geneva, which included Malaysia’s ratification of ILO’s Convention on Occupational Safety and Health 1981 (Convention 155).