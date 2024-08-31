Malaysia marks 67 years of independence with grand parade despite rain

PETALING JAYA: Despite light rain, thousands of Malaysians gathered at Dataran Putrajaya on Saturday morning to commemorate the country’s 67th year of independence.

The National Day event kicked off with the arrival of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at 7.50am.

Shortly after, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah were welcomed at the parade, signalling the official start at 8am.

The raising of the Jalur Gemilang and the playing of the national anthem, “Negaraku,“ set the tone for the ceremony.

This was followed by a spectacular flypast of helicopters carrying the national flag, along with a 14-gun salute representing each of Malaysia’s states.