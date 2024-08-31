Chingay procession makes historic debut at 2024 National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: The Chingay procession made a spectacular debut at the 2024 National Day parade, showcasing a stunning display of balancing a giant flag, complemented by vibrant lion and dragon dances.

Comprising 23 members from the Lion and Dragon Dances Federation Malaysia, the Chingay performance, which originated in China around two centuries ago, captivated audiences with its dynamic and spirited display.

The Lion and Dragon Dances Federation Malaysia’s general secretary Ching Xiao Fong expressed deep honour on behalf of the federation, as it marked a momentous point in the history of the chingay scene in Malaysia.

“Chingay is typically associated with Penang and Johor during Chinese New Year or heritage performances in temples. Being part of the National Day parade was a profound experience for us as Malaysians,” she said.

“Even our members were thrilled about participating in such a significant national celebration - it was a tremendous morale boost for them,” said teary-eyed Ching when speaking to Bernama after the parade at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, as the art of Chingay has been adapted for the Malaysian community, Ching hopes that it continues to grow with the involvement of all walks of life.

“For now, our members consist only of those from Chinese and Indian communities, particularly teenagers, but we would love to see more public involvement,” she said.

She also expressed hope that Chingay could become part of co-curricular activities in schools in the future, similar to lion and dragon dances.

With the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka,’ this year’s National Day celebration highlighted the spirit of unity across all segments of society, embodying the holistic togetherness of a developed and progressive nation that cherishes its diverse population and fosters a shared national identity.