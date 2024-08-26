Malaysia needs 62,000 competent individuals to drive re generation by 2050 - Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia requires approximately 62,000 competent individuals to drive the generation of renewable energy (RE) up to 70 per cent or 56 gigawatts in the energy sector by 2050.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this estimate was based on projected advancements in energy transition technology.

“As such, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) plays a vital role in producing a competitive workforce.

“The Energy Commission’s (ST) initiative to produce competent individuals through TVET is a forward-looking step to ensure our graduates are not only proficient in theory but also competent in practical applications,” he said in his speech at the TVET Competent ST - Energy Transition Catalyst event here today.

He added that TVET would support the National Energy Transition Roadmap by developing green skills programmes while enhancing TVET and higher education programmes for the green sector.

The TVET Competent ST event aims to acknowledge institutions accredited by the Commission to conduct competency courses and examinations for electricity and gas.

The programme also aims to educate and raise awareness about the safety of electricity and piped gas among students, with the goal of producing more competent individuals in the fields of electricity and gas.

Fadillah emphasised that the government is committed to strengthening existing accreditation processes focused on RE to ensure the development of capacity and competent human capital to support the energy transition agenda.

“Thus, the implementation of the TVET-ST programme will establish a robust framework for competency development, certification and accreditation,” he said.

Meanwhile, ST chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Razib Dawood said in his speech that as of 2023, a total of 164,398 Electrical Competency Certificates and 1,281 Gas Competency Certificates have been issued by ST.

By August this year, 140 training institutions have received ST accreditation certificates to conduct competency courses across Malaysia, including public and private institutions such as the Institut Kemahiran Mara (IKM), Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP), Giatmara, Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) and TNB Integrated Learning Solution (ILSAS).

“ST fully supports the government’s aspiration to transform and empower TVET in the country by producing knowledgeable, skilled and high-quality electrical competent persons.

“In this regard, I’m confident that we will be able to produce competent persons to meet the demands and needs of the industry and subsequently contribute to economic growth in line with globalisation and rapid technological advancement,” he said.

Established under the Energy Commission Act 2001, ST is responsible for accrediting certified institutions and certifying electrical and gas competent personnel.

The handling of electrical installations and piped gas by competent persons is in accordance with the requirements of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, the Gas Supply Act 1993, the Electricity Regulations 1994, and the Gas Supply Regulations 1997.

During the event, ST and the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and collaboration between the two bodies and create a conducive environment in the electricity and gas industry.

The MoU was signed by Abdul Razib and ECoS chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid and was witnessed by Fadillah.