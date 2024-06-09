Malaysia rejects building up defence power to attack countries - PM Anwar

VLADIVOSTOK: Malaysia does not support any build-up of defence power to attack countries, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT, reported Sputnik.

“But you asked me our position is for peace and therefore we do not support any sort of enhancement of defence and armaments to attack any country,“ Anwar said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), commenting on the use of weapons supplied by the West against Russia.

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.