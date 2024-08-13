Malaysia, Republic of Tatarstan to expand halal industry ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) today hosted the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, as part of his official visit to Malaysia from Aug 12 to 13.

This visit builds on the strong connections established during HDC’s participation in the Kazan Forum in May this year.

HDC, in a statement today, said that the visit highlights the strengthening ties between Malaysia and the Republic of Tatarstan, particularly in the rapidly growing global halal economy.

Minnikhanov, accompanied by Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Malaysia Nail Latypov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan Midkhat Shagiakhmetov, was welcomed by HDC chairman Khairul Azwan Harun.

The meeting provided a platform for both parties to discuss strategic collaborations and explore new opportunities within the halal industry, as well as potential partnerships and initiatives that could strengthen economic ties and expand the reach of halal products and services.

“Minnikhanov’s visit to HDC marks a significant step in reinforcing the relationship between Malaysia and the Republic of Tatarstan, particularly in developing and strengthening mutual interests in the halal sector,” the statement read.

The statement added that the strategic partnership between Malaysia and Russia signifies the global reach of “Halal Malaysia” and seeks to capitalise on the rising interest in halal, increasing trade, and investment opportunities.

Khairul Azwan was quoted in the statement as saying, “I am confident that the discussions during today’s meeting will lead to productive collaborations that will benefit both nations, especially in the context of the global halal economy.”

According to HDC, trade between Malaysia and Russia has seen steady growth, particularly in halal-certified food products, agriculture, and palm oil.

“Halal export value from Malaysia to Russia was recorded at RM465.7 million in 2022, compared to RM351.6 million in 2021. Cooperation in the halal economy is expected to further diversify and expand, contributing to the economic development of both countries,” according to the statement.

It added that the Russian domestic market for halal food products is also showing stable growth, with the latest figures of halal products produced in the Republic of Tatarstan reaching US$137 million, or 3 per cent of the republic’s gross agricultural output value in 2020.

The Republic of Tatarstan is part of the Volga Federal District of Russia, where the Muslim population exceeds 40 per cent of the total Muslim population in the Russian Federation.