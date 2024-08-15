Malaysia-Russia discuss technical cooperation in R&D, Agriculture - KPKM

KUALA LUMPUR: The potential for technical cooperation in the field of research and development (R&D) between Malaysia and Russia, especially the Republic of Tatarstan, was among matters discussed during a courtesy call by Rais (President) of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today.

In a statement, KPKM said the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) had held preliminary discussions with the Kazan State Agrarian University (KSAU) to explore opportunities for collaboration in research programmes as well as capacity building in several sectors such as climate change, fertiliser, vegetable seed breeding and production and genetic engineering.

“The Minister also sought the cooperation of the Republic of Tatarstan to provide information on the import needs of products such as bird’s nest, frozen food, ready-to-drink and ready-to-eat goods from Malaysia to enter the Republic of Tatarstan market.

“Also discussed were cooperation in the trade of agricultural products between the two countries, especially on the export of meat and dairy products from Russia to Malaysia as well as the risk assessment process for market access for new agricultural products,“ the statement said.

The statement said that at the end of the meeting, Mohamad also expressed his appreciation for the confirmation of the presence of the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Zyabbarov and the agricultural delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan to the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024 scheduled for Sept 11-22.

Also present at the meeting were KPKM Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Datuk Azah Hanim Ahmad as well as senior officials of KPKM, Departments and Agencies under KPKM.

Rustam’s visit was to reciprocate Mohamad’s courtesy call on him at the XIV International Economic Forum ‘Russia-Islamic World’ or KazanForum 2023 which was held in the Republic last May.