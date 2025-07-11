Foreigners caught running illegal taxi services near shopping mall in Subang Jaya

PETALING JAYA: Four foreign nationals operating illegal e-hailing services around a shopping mall here were caught in a special operation by the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) recently.

The four were two Syrians, a Yemeni and a Sudanese. They were detained on suspicion of running taxi services without any valid authorisation, Sinar Harian reported.

The 30 to 40 year-old-men were said to be just fetching their friends or relatives when detained during an operation on July 6.

Selangor JPJ director, Azrin Borhan said the operation was carried out based on complaints from the public noting the four cars used by the suspects, which are — Toyota Alphard, Hyundai Starex, Perodua Aruz dan Perodua Alza.

In a statement today, he said the group’s modus operandi involved using contacts from their home countries to find Arab tourists staying around the shopping mall area.

Inspections revealed a total of eight offences, including the absence of a valid Competent Driving Licence (CDL) and misuse of Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM), he said.

That particular location had become a hotspot as it is frequently visited by tourists from Middle Eastern countries, he added.

“Complaints received from the public reported the presence of several vehicles believed to be offering illegal taxi services in the area.

“Investigations also found that the fares charged were higher than those of legitimate services such as taxis or e-hailing, but passengers didn’t mind as they could afford to pay,“ said Azrin.

According to him, one of the factors that makes tourists easily deceived by illegal taxi services is that they feel more comfortable using the services of Arab drivers.

“In addition to easier communication in the same language, some bookings are even made from their home countries before arriving in Malaysia.

“This situation facilitates the illegal operation, making it difficult for authorities and other road users to identify them,” he said.

Azrin stated that firm action will be taken against any individual, including foreign nationals, found to be misusing licences or conducting public transport services without authorization.

“JPJ Selangor continuously conducts monitoring and enforcement based on all complaints received to ensure road laws are upheld.

“Any information related to illegal e-hailing activities can be reported via email at aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my or through the e-Aduan JPJ app, including the complainant’s details and incident information for further action,” he said.