Malaysia’s durian exports to reach RM1.8b by 2030 - Agro Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The export value of durians is expected to rise to RM1.8 billion by 2030, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

In a statement today, KPKM reported that Malaysia’s durian export performance over the five-year period from 2018 to 2022 has been encouraging, with the value of exports growing by 256.3 per cent, an increase of RM822.8 million.

In 2022, Malaysia’s durian exports reached a record value of RM1.14 billion, the highest ever recorded.

Durian was the leading contributor to the country’s fruit export value in 2022, accounting for 58.6 per cent of the total fruit export value of RM2.01 billion.

“China is the primary export market for Malaysian durians, with an export value of RM887 million in 2022, the highest value ever recorded for durian exports to China,“ KPKM said.

KPKM also noted that Malaysia’s first fresh durian shipment to China, carried out yesterday, has arrived at Zhengzhou Cargo Airport.

This fresh durian export was made possible by the Phytosanitary Requirements Protocol for the Export of Fresh Durian Fruit from Malaysia to the People’s Republic of China, signed on June 19.

“This expanded access to fresh durians will allow local entrepreneurs to fully explore the Chinese market, increasing their income. Previously, only frozen durians were allowed for export,“ KPKM added.

The arrival of the fresh durians in China was marked by a reception at Zhengzhou Cargo Airport, attended by KPKM minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, along with the Executive Vice Governor of Henan Province, Sun Shougang, and General Manager of Zhongyu Aviation Group, Liu Jianmin.

The fresh durians will be distributed by 10 importing companies through their retail outlets in six regions: Beijing, Zhengzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Nanning.

Earlier, Mohamad Sabu met with the Governor of Henan Province, Wong Kai, where they agreed that this successful export paves the way for further cooperation in the agricultural sector.