A social media post showing what appears to be a metal nut lodged inside a piece of fried chicken has gone viral, sparking both alarm and amusement among netizens while raising questions about food safety standards.

The video, originally shared on Threads, shows a woman picking apart a piece of fried chicken.

As she peels away the white meat, she uncovers a metal nut embedded inside the flesh.

She also uploaded a close-up photo of the nut, still smeared with bits of chicken meat, as proof of the bizarre find.

The clip quickly blew up online, with many Malaysians sharing their reactions — some expressing genuine concern while others opted for humor.

One commenter, @sxxooda, jokingly responded: “Sorry, this chicken was my patient. It previously had an accident and broke its ribs.”

Another user, @norfaizalr_, playfully speculated: “What caused it? Flying too fast?” before adding: “The chicken previously had an accident and needed nuts at the joint area to help with movement. That’s just my theory on how nuts could end up in chicken meat

User @ika.zulaikha19 expressed relief, saying: “This chicken must have had an accident before... Leg got metal ??... Lucky you didn’t swallow it sis.”

@tedster.27 offered a tongue-in-cheek economic explanation: “Original chicken is expensive now so now they use mechanical chicken only kak.”