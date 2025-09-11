Ange Postecoglou aims to restore Nottingham Forest to rightful place

ANGE POSTECOGLOU expressed both humility and excitement about his appointment as Nottingham Forest’s new head coach on Wednesday.

The former Australia manager vowed to restore the Premier League club to what he described as its rightful place within English football.

Postecoglou replaces Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed on Tuesday following a breakdown in his relationship with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The 60-year-old Australian recently led Tottenham Hotspur to their first major trophy since 2008 with a Europa League victory in May.

Despite that success, Postecoglou was dismissed in June after Tottenham’s disappointing 17th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

The new Forest manager expressed his enthusiasm about joining a club with genuine ambitions ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest, back-to-back European Cup winners in 1979 and 1980, will compete in the Europa League this season for the first time in three decades.

The 1978 English champions earned promotion back to the Premier League in 2022 and are now entering their fourth consecutive top-flight season.

Postecoglou praised the club’s remarkable progress from promotion to European qualification in a short timeframe.

The Australian manager sensed the club’s desire for greater achievements, which aligns perfectly with his own ambitions for Nottingham Forest. – Reuters