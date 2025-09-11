Fulham’s Josh King wins goal of month despite VAR disallowance

FULHAM’S 18-year-old midfielder Josh King has won the club’s goal of the month award for August despite his spectacular strike against Chelsea being controversially disallowed by VAR.

King made a remarkable run from his own half to latch onto a long pass from Sander Berge before driving into the Chelsea area and turning defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The young midfielder calmly unleashed a powerful low strike into the bottom corner that would have been his first Premier League goal.

Fulham announced that King’s effort received 83.1% of the fan votes for goal of the month despite ultimately not counting.

The club stated that the overwhelming vote demonstrates how special the moment was or would have been for supporters.

Fulham’s celebrations were cut short when VAR intervened to rule that Rodrigo Muniz had stepped on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah’s foot in the build-up.

The game was scoreless at the time of the disallowed goal, and Chelsea went on to win the match 2-0.

Referees’ body chief Howard Webb later admitted the decision to disallow the goal was wrong and that VAR made a mistake by intervening.

King has been with Fulham since joining their academy as an eight-year-old and made his Premier League debut last December.

The promising midfielder has started all three of Fulham’s league games this season. – Reuters