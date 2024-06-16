Malaysia’s participation in ILC shows commitment to uphold Labour standards

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s participation at the 112th International Labour Conference (ILC) held recently in Geneva, Switzerland, signifies the government’s dedication to elevating the country’s labour standards to align with international norms.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) announced that Malaysia, represented by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, raised various issues related to the employment sector and engaged in several meetings and discussions with counterparts from ASEAN countries attending the conference.

According to KESUMA, Sim also held meetings with the Secretariat of the World Economic Forum, the highest tripartite international representatives namely the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), as well as experts from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the subject of the economy and labour standards.

“This international conference provides an opportunity for regional leaders to sit down and discuss matters beyond their respective national borders.

“Sim took the opportunity to meet with all his counterparts from ASEAN countries in a session to exchange views and proposals for closer cooperation on labour issues and skills development aspects among member states,“ the ministry said.

It added that Sim also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Philippines and Nepal aimed at strengthening regional and (labour) source country cooperation and reiterating the commitment to ensure the well-being of workers from both source countries is protected.

On Tuesday, the media reported that Sim had deposited the ratification document for the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention C155 as part of the government’s move to strengthen occupational safety and health aspects in line with the (Malaysian) Cabinet’s decision on May 8.

KESUMA also informed that during the country statement at the plenary session of the conference, Sim had touched on the current global social contract that only benefits major world powers and disadvantages smaller countries.

“He also shared Malaysia’s experience and efforts in upholding workers’ rights through the MADANI framework,“ the statement said.

The five-day 112th International Labour Conference themed “Towards Renewing the Social Contract” concluded on Friday.