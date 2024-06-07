Malaysia’s priority is 1MDB asset repatriation - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: The government is focusing on the recovery of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) assets following the settlement agreement between the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“When our national assets are returned to the DOJ, our focus is on asset repatriation,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Police Day Run here today.

When asked if the government is not focusing on pursuing Jho Low, he emphasised that the current priority is asset recovery.

Recently, Jho Low was reported as handing over assets worth more than USD100 million (RM471 million), including a luxury apartment in Paris and artworks by Claude Monet and Andy Warhol.

The agreement is meant to resolve the civil forfeiture case related to his involvement in the 1MDB corruption and embezzlement scandal.

These assets are in addition to nearly USD1 billion (RM4.19 billion) of 1MDB funds, including a USD120 million (RM 503 million) superyacht, previously forfeited from Jho Low and his family.