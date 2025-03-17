SIBU: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has requested assistance from the Sarawak government to build three new fire and rescue stations along the Pan Borneo Highway to ensure faster response times in handling road accidents.

Its director, Jamri Masran, said they had prepared a proposal to construct Category D fire stations and will submit it to the Sarawak government for further action.

“With fire stations along the Pan Borneo Highway, the fire department can respond swiftly to any road accident. This will also allow rescue operations to be carried out more quickly and efficiently,” he told reporters during the Ramadan iftar event at the Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Station here last night.

He stated that the procurement process for Category D station is simpler and faster, where even a shop lot can be converted into a fire station under this category.

He expressed hope that the Sarawak government would provide prompt assistance for this purpose, adding that the department is identifying suitable sites for the three new stations.

In a related development, he said two Category C new fire and rescue stations will be constructed in Engkili in Sri Aman and Dalat in Mukah, each costing over RM5 million, expected to begin early next year.

Also present at the breaking fast event were Zone 4 Sibu chief Andy Alie and Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Department chief Mutalif Ja’afar.