‘Terrorist attack’ incident at PUO part of a drill, says police

IPOH: Police have confirmed that the viral incident involving a ‘terrorist attack’, gunfire and student hostages at Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) today was actually a counter-terrorism crisis management drill conducted by the 69 Commando Unit of the Special Operations Force.

Ipoh district police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the small-scale exercise aimed to assess the preparedness of agencies involved, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), PUO and Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, in handling terrorism-related crises as outlined by the National Security Council.

He added that the presence of police personnel, security and medical vehicles, and a PDRM Air Operations Force helicopter at the polytechnic was part of the exercise, codenamed ‘Ex Kurung’.

“These drills are conducted periodically to evaluate the effectiveness of crisis response plans in ensuring public safety and security.

“The public is advised not to panic or to spread unverified information regarding this incident and exercise,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the District Control Centre earlier received a call at 9.04 am from a PUO security officer reporting an ‘attack’ by an armed group.

“The unidentified group allegedly took a lecturer and several students hostage. This scenario was the opening phase of the drill,” he explained.

Earlier, several videos went viral on social media claiming a terrorist attack had occurred at PUO, with reports of gunfire and students being taken hostage.