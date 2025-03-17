PETALING JAYA: The government must set clear objectives between balancing concert security and sustaining the local entertainment industry, says Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president Rozaidi Abdul Jamil.

Rozaidi, also known as Zed Zaidi, noted that gaps in concert security screenings must be addressed without hampering the entertainment industry’s growth, as concerts play an important role in boosting the local economy.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Rozaidi also suggested that stakeholders, authorities, and event organisers work together to discuss improvements to existing concert guidelines.

“Malaysia can learn from other countries by adopting effective security measures without diminishing event appeal. These include technologies such as facial recognition scans and safety wristbands with basic health data.

“Besides that, real-time monitoring by authorities via closed-circuit television (CCTV) at event venues should be considered,“ he was quoted as saying.

Following the drug-related fatalities of four individuals at the Pinkfish concert on New Year’s Eve, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil previously stated that the government does not plan to enforce urine tests for concert goers but is open to reviewing proposals and updating standard operating procedures.

With this, Rozaidi also noted that organisers should bolster security efforts by recruiting additional trained personnel to monitor and detect suspicious activity, along with implementing stringent screenings, including the use of sniffer dogs.

On the other hand, Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez said any updates made to concert guidelines should not result in restrictions or bans on electronic dance music (EDM) concerts.

Fernandez believes that drug-related incidents can be managed with the help of an adequate security presence and stricter entry controls, as quoted.

“The public should be given the opportunity to see their idols. Banning concerts would impact a vast ecosystem, as they drive economic activity and create numerous job opportunities beyond the music industry.

“It would also harm Malaysia’s image, as some foreign tourists visit the country specifically for concerts,“ he was quoted as saying.

Fernandez added that Karyawan will hold a meeting with the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) to develop a more comprehensive drug awareness campaign.