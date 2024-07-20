Malaysia, Singapore discuss defence diplomacy - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today held a meeting with Singapore Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

He said in a statement uploaded on Facebook that the meeting discussed various matters including the progress of bilateral relations between both countries.

“Also discussed were the challenges of defence diplomacy especially with major powers like China and the United States as well as on the influence of technology on future military strategies,” he said in the post on his social media page today.

“Both parties also exchanged views on the implementation of the National Service Programme and the importance of the military reserves in supporting national defence.”

In the meeting, Malaysia took the opportunity as well to present the country’s aspirations in succeeding in the 2025 ASEAN chairmanship.

Mohamed Khaled also hoped that Malaysia and Singapore’s good relationship will continue to be strengthened, including in the defence sector.

Zaqy is in Malaysia to accompany Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong who is currently on an official visit to Malaysia to attend the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.