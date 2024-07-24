PETALING JAYA: The country’s passport ranking has dropped by one spot to 12th according to this year’s Henley Passport Index, marking a significant decline in the past 10 years.

The index which evaluates 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, sees Malaysia dropping one position from its previous ranking of 11th last year.

At its peak, the Malaysian passport was ranked as high as 8th place in 2014.

Malaysian passport holders are able to travel visa-free to 182 out of 227 destinations globally.

The index derives from comprehensive data sourced from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which reflects the current global landscape of visa-free travel.

Singapore continues to enjoy its peak position in the index, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 195 destinations, making it the most powerful passport globally.

Among the South East Asian countries, Brunei is ranked at 19th place followed by Thailand and Indonesia at 60th and 65th, respectively.

The Philippines, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar are ranked 73rd, 86th, 88th, 90th, and 92nd, respectively.

Five countries including Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, share the second rank, as their respective passports provide their citizens with visa-free access to 192 destinations.

ALSO READ: 10-year validity passports undergo ‘fine-tuning’ before implementation