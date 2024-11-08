Malaysia strongly condemns Israel’s inhumane attack on Gaza’s al-Tabin School

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned in the strongest terms the inhumane attack by Israel on the al-Tabin School in Gaza City on Saturday, which killed more than 100 Palestinians who were sheltering there.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said deliberate targeting of a school used by displaced Palestinians for refuge is not only a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law and human rights law, but is also a grievous crime against humanity.

Many of the victims were children, and the attack also critically wounded countless others who may lose their lives due to shortages of much-needed medical supplies, it said.

“Israel has clearly shown once again that it has no desire for peace.

“It is unconscionable for the international community to just stand by when the Israeli occupying force continues killing women, children and the elderly, without consequences. The international community should no longer tolerate and accept the belligerence of Israel,” the statement read.

It said empty promises of the Israeli government towards achieving a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing peace negotiations ring extremely hollow.

The ministry also emphasised Malaysia’s continuous call for Israel’s allies to compel Israel to immediately stop the killings of innocent Palestinians, and stop providing Israel with the tools to continue this genocide.

“An immediate, urgent and decisive action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is needed to enforce a permanent ceasefire, to allow humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded into Palestine and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its war crimes,” it said.

It said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation must come together to work with all other United Nations-member states in demanding that Israel honour the UNSC 2735 resolution (2024) and respect the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion of July 19, 2024.

“The time for action is now. Malaysia stands unwavering in its commitment to justice and peace, and will continue to advocate tirelessly for the rights of the Palestinian people.

“Malaysia will not rest until an independent and sovereign State of Palestine is established, with East Jerusalem as its rightful capital, and Palestine takes its rightful place as a full member of the United Nations,” it said.