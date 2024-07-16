Malaysia targets 40% aquaculture production by 2030

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia aims to achieve 40 per cent aquaculture production by 2030 to better balance the country’s fisheries needs, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said that currently, aquaculture accounts for 30 per cent of total fisheries production, and the country recorded a per capita fish and fishery products consumption of 45 kilogrammes last year.

“The sector also supports 148,000 fishermen and aquaculture farmers, so realising the importance of the sector, various efforts to manage and develop the fisheries sector sustainably is a priority of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to ensure long-term prosperity and well-being.

“To achieve this target, we are also taking several important steps including appropriate equipment, applying the use of more efficient innovation technology to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of our fishing industry including conservation efforts at the same time improving fisheries-related acts,” he said.

He said this after launching the 21st International Institute of Fisheries Economics and Trade (IIFET) Conference here today.

Meanwhile, Arthur said the fisheries sector is an important part of Malaysia’s food security, socio-economic development, economic and trade opportunities as well as cultural and environmental protection efforts.

He said that last year, the fisheries sector produced approximately 1.79 million metric tonnes of fish, contributing 0.7 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) with a trade value of US$3.51 billion.

“By 2030, we need to produce 2.55 million metric tonnes of fish per year to meet the increasing demand, so we aim to increase the self-sufficiency ratio or rate to 97 per cent by 2030 from the current 90 per cent,” he said.

Therefore, he said it was important for Malaysia to transform the sector by providing the necessary technology and technical capacity to farmers and fishermen to move forward.