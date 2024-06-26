Malaysia, Thailand agree to strengthen parliamentary ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand have agreed on the need to forge closer ties between parliamentarians to elevate the relationship between the two countries to greater heights.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was agreed upon during his meeting with the President of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha this morning.

“During my meeting with Wan Muhamad this morning, we discussed cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand in various fields such as trade, investment, and tourism,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

The Prime Minister said he and Wan Muhamad also touched on efforts to strengthen further cooperation between the two countries in education and development of the Muslim community, including in southern Thailand.