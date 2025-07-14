AADK negligence allows drug offender to escape EAIC probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has uncovered negligence in the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Selangor’s handling of a drug-positive individual, leading to the suspect’s evasion of follow-up actions.

The findings stem from a complaint under subsection 27(4) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009.

The EAIC stated that the individual tested positive for drugs at a public hospital pathology lab.

However, AADK officers failed to secure the suspect’s signature on the Letter of Agreement and Guarantee after court bail release. This oversight allowed the individual to avoid further monitoring.

The investigation also highlighted weak documentation in tracking efforts. Despite reported operations, no solid evidence confirmed targeted pursuit of the suspect.

District-level management’s poor supervision further exacerbated SOP violations, leaving the case unresolved.

Additionally, EAIC identified gaps in tracing protocols, including unclear guidelines for enforcement officers to enter premises for arrests.

The commission has referred the findings to AADK’s Disciplinary Authority, recommending action under Regulation 38 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

The EAIC urged AADK’s Director-General to refine arrest SOPs for drug suspects, ensuring more proactive enforcement. - Bernama