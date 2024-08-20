Malaysia, Thailand discuss cross-border health issues

GEORGE TOWN: The 34th Malaysia-Thailand Border Health Scientific Conference held here today became an important platform for both countries to discuss various issues related to cross-border health.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said it is also to enable the parties involved in both countries to plan cooperation that can be done towards creating a good health environment which is the basis for prosperity in every aspect of life.

“The main objective of this meeting is to increase and strengthen collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand, especially at the national border by strengthening the sharing of resources to ensure a safer and more effective management of border health issues.

Through this collaboration and effort, it is hoped that it can improve the quality of health and safety at the border, as well as provide mutual benefits for both countries,“ he told reporters after officiating the conference here today.

Also present at the event was Health Supervisor Region 12, Ministry of Public Health Thailand, Dr. Sombat Phadungvitvatthana.

Themed “Bridging Borders for Healthier Communities”, Lukanisman said among the issues that will be discussed at this meeting are improving cross-border health cooperation, disease monitoring and control as well as access to healthcare and patient transfer in addition to the exchange of information and best practices and addressing public health challenges.

The annual conference sees the participation of 240 delegations, with Malaysia consisting of health officials from Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan whereas Thailand is represented by officials from Songkhla, Yala, Satun and Narathiwat.