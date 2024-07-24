Malaysia to join other countries to seek justice for Palestine following ICJ’s decision - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will immediately get in touch with countries that support the Palestine cause to seek action at the International Forum, including the United Nations General Assembly (PBB), following the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Palestine occupation, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The ICJ said Israel should stop settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and end its ‘illegal’ occupation of those areas and the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

Fahmi said the Cabinet welcomed the decision by ICJ that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements are illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible and pay compensation for the damages caused.

“Following the ICJ’s decision, Malaysia will immediately contact countries that have been supporting the Palestine cause, including Indonesia and Brunei, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to call for action at the International Forum like the United Nations General Assembly, United Nations Security Council and United Nations Human Rights Council,” said Fahmi at his ministry, here today.

The ICJ which the UN’s Supreme Court said the Zionist regime has violated international law, especially Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that its presence in Palestinian territories should end as soon as possible .

The ICJ has also ruled that Israel must compensate for the damages and losses suffered by the people of Palestine.

Meanwhile, Fahmi added that the Cabinet Meeting today also welcomed the cooperation and unity between factions including Fatah and Hamas through the Beijing Declaration that was announced and reported yesterday, aimed at ending divisions between the bitter rivals.

“The cabinet recorded its appreciation to the Peoples Republic of China for its efforts to broker an unity declaration among 14 factions and hoped the consensus would open a new chapter for Palestine’s liberation,” he said.

Earlier, international media reports claimed that 14 factions in Palestine had practically agreed to end divisions among them and strengthen unity and draw up a road map.

Representatives of the 14 factions, including the Fatah and Hamas, attended the peace talk and unity declaration brokered by China and signed the Beijing Declaration which was hel;d from July 21 to 23.

Fatah and Hamas, the two biggest political powers in Palestine, are reported to have signed the declaration to end their division that has existed for so long.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when welcoming the visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan yesterday said he emphasised Malaysia’s call for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and abuses against Palestinians, including children.

“In fact, I also urged the ICC to expedite the action to be taken so as to uphold justice for the people of Palestine,” said the Prime Minister in his Facebook posting.