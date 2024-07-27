KPKT Sentuhan Kasih 2.0: RM17.48m allocation for Taiping - Nga

TAIPING: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s (KPKT) Program Sentuhan Kasih 2.0 tour series began today in Taiping, the first location, and saw the approval of a RM17.48 million allocation for the development of infrastructure development projects in the district for this year.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said the allocation included a RM5.2 million allocation for a project to upgrade the Taiping Market as a heritage market; projects under the Taiping Municipal Council (RM5.014 million); and the construction of the Kamunting Public Park (RM3.3 million).

“Also included (in the allocation) is the construction of a new Simpang Fire and Rescue Station, with an allocation of RM300,000; the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme (RM75,000); and the maintenance of eight non-Muslim houses of worship (over RM832,000),“ he said at a press conference after visiting the Tupai Temporary Market here today.

Also present were the Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, who is also Member of Parliament for Taiping, and Taiping Municipal Council chairman Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir.

Meanwhile, Nga said throughout the implementation of KPKT’s Sentuhan Kasih programme (2023) nationwide, which ended in Sabah yesterday, KPKT had successfully completed 5,196 projects involving an allocation of RM700 million, the highest record in history.

He also conducted a survey in several other areas, namely the Taiping Municipal Plaza, Taman Rekreasi MADANI Taman Tasik Taiping and the floodlight installation project at Padang Esplanade, as well as officiating the ‘Berish, Menawan dan Wangi’ (BMW) public toilets in Bukit Larut.