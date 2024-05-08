Malaysia ‘unequivocally’ condemns Israeli attacks on two UN-run schools in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia condemns in the “strongest possible terms” the most recent attacks by the Zionist Israeli regime targeting two United Nations-run schools, the Hassan Salama and al-Nasr schools in Gaza.

In a statement on Monday (Aug 5), the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the “barbaric attacks” resulted in the death of at least 30 civilians, the majority of whom were children, and injuring many others.

The ministry, known as Wisma Putra, said the “intransigence” of the Zionist Israeli regime, bent on its “continuous genocide and widespread destruction” in Gaza, demands “more concrete and effective responses” from members of the international community, in particular those “who champion a rule-based international order”.

It added that the Zionist Israeli regime is clearly demonstrating to the world its “arrogance” by ignoring the overwhelming international calls for a ceasefire as outlined in the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024), and for respect for international law and international humanitarian as well as human rights law.

“Malaysia will remain steadfast in our commitment to the Palestinian cause and will continue our efforts towards the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Malaysia will also work with like-minded countries for the State of Palestine’s admission to the United Nations as a full-fledged member,” it said.