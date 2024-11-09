Malaysia upholds diplomatic path for South China Sea issues, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Issues related to the South China Sea should be handled through diplomatic channels, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the recent presence of Chinese naval warships and coast guard vessels in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was not specifically discussed during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“...but any matters relating to the South China Sea will be managed via diplomatic avenues,” he told a press conference here today.

On Sept 9, the Foreign Ministry acknowledged recent reports of a foreign naval vessel spotted near an offshore oil platform in Malaysia’s waters.

However, in a statement, the ministry clarified that it could not verify the accuracy or provide specific details of the vessel’s movements, as this matter falls under the jurisdiction of security and defence authorities.

“Malaysia’s position on the South China Sea remains unchanged.”

“We are firmly committed to defending our sovereignty, sovereign rights and interests in our maritime territories, as defined by the 1979 Malaysia Map. This stance is in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS),” the Foreign Ministry said.

Asked if Malaysia plans to raise the South China Sea issue at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Fahmi said no specific agenda for UNGA was discussed during today’s Cabinet meeting, as Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was not present at today’s session.

Fahmi also confirmed that Mohamad would represent Malaysia at UNGA, to be held in New York on Sept 22.

According to media reports, over 20 countries are expected to convene at a conference on the sidelines of UNGA to discuss South China Sea claims, particularly involving China.