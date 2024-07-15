Malaysia-Uzbekistan agree to expedite collaborative efforts in various fields - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Uzbekistan agreed to expedite collaborative efforts in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, tourism and education, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was among the matters discussed during his telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan today, during which they also reviewed the progress of various initiatives agreed upon during Anwar’s visit to Uzbekistan in May.

“I also reiterated my invitation for President Shavkat to visit Malaysia soon to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and the friendship forged during our meeting two months ago.

“I also expressed Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the proposed Imam Bukhari Conference by Uzbekistan,” he said in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Anwar said he has also conveyed Malaysia’s appreciation for Uzbekistan’s continued support of the Palestinian cause and its stance on humanitarian and geopolitical issues in Afghanistan.

Last May, Anwar made a three-day official visit to Uzbekistan at Shavkat’s invitation.

Malaysia and Uzbekistan have enjoyed close relations since they established ties in 1992. In 2023, total trade between Malaysia and Uzbekistan was RM451.1 million (US$94.03 million), with exports to Uzbekistan amounting to RM449 million (US$93.6 million) and imports amounting to RM1.99 million (US$414,518).