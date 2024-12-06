Malaysia was formed upon consensus among all states based on principle of federalism - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia was formed upon consensus reached among all states based on the principle of federalism which is the main thrust of the Federal Constitution, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the development and progress of the country are based on the strength of the federation together with all the states.

“Therefore, the Federal Constitution is fundamental in guaranteeing the rights of the states and in determining the relationship between the Federal Government and the state governments,” he told the media after the Cabinet meeting today.

Fahmi, who is the spokesman of the Unity Government, said the Cabinet also took note of the statements made by several parties regarding the relationship between the Federal Government and the state governments.

On matters relating to Sabah and Sarawak, he said negotiations were done in accordance with the provisions enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.