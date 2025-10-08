Stop Mat Rempit menace using holistic approach

THE Mat Rempit issue continues to be a pressing social problem. Despite repeated enforcement actions by the authorities, illegal street racing and the accompanying social ills show no signs of disappearing.

This is not merely a law-and-order problem; it is also a reflection of deeper social challenges that require long-term solutions.

Enforcement must continue but we cannot rely on punitive measures alone. To find a lasting solution, several steps should be considered:

Holistic intervention: Tackle the problem at its roots by understanding the socioeconomic backgrounds of these youths. Many Mat Rempit are school dropouts or unemployed, with limited opportunities for a better future.

Education and awareness: Strengthen values-based education in schools and implement targeted campaigns on road safety and responsible behaviour to prevent young people from being drawn into the culture of illegal racing.

Community engagement: Parents, community leaders, NGOs and youth groups must be actively involved in outreach programmes that provide mentorship, guidance and support.

Alternative channels: Providing legal, safe and affordable spaces for motorsport enthusiasts – such as racing circuits and go-kart tracks – to channel their interest and passion positively.

Employment and skills training: Create more opportunities for vocational training, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship to help these youths see a future beyond reckless street racing.

Rehabilitation and counselling: Introduce rehabilitation programmes for those caught in illegal racing, with emphasis on counselling, character building and reintegration into society.

The Mat Rempit phenomenon is not just about illegal racing; it represents a cry for help from a section of our youths who feel left out or disillusioned.

If we continue to respond only with enforcement, the problem will persist. A more comprehensive, human-centred approach is urgently needed to turn these young lives around – for their sake and the safety of society.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community