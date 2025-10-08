Promoting responsible AI usage

WHEN our first home computer arrived, it felt magical, like having a piece of the future in our living room, carefully covered and treated like treasure.

My elder brother guarded it seriously, warning me not to touch it because it was precious. Still, I would sneak over in his absence, daring to press a button or two, thrilled by the soft glow of the screen.

Over time, the once-admired machine became part of our everyday life. It was primarily used for essential tasks such as creating basic documents, sending emails and the occasional bit of online exploration.

I recall checking my secondary school exam results on the computer and being amazed at how instantly they appeared online compared to the long wait at the school notice board.

During my university years, not everyone had a personal computer or internet access at home, so many often visited browsing centres to conduct basic research and complete assignments.

That first taste of the internet at these centres felt endless, whether for academic work or simply browsing for fun.

By the time I reached my postgraduate years, the internet was no longer a novelty; it was a lifeline. I often wondered how scholars of earlier generations had completed their research without search engines, digital libraries or even laptops.

For me, research without these tools felt unimaginable. That was also the era when social media burst into our lives. On one hand, it offered opportunities to network, collaborate and share knowledge in ways previously impossible. On the other hand, it quietly consumed time and attention, tempting students away from focused study and reshaping how we engaged with learning.

Now, we find ourselves in the age of AI. When Generative AI (GenAI) tools such as ChatGPT emerged, it felt groundbreaking. It could explain, assist and even inspire in ways that seemed almost unbelievable. The possibilities are enormous.

GenAI can break down complex topics for students, give voice to those struggling to express themselves, personalise learning and provide immediate guidance. It can boost productivity in workplaces, help researchers process vast amounts of information and open new creative avenues in writing, design and problem-solving.

But alongside this promise lies a growing concern. Students are becoming increasingly dependent on AI, using it not just as support but as a replacement for their own thinking. This makes it clear why comparisons with earlier innovations, such as computers and the internet, fall short. Those technologies extended human capability while AI goes further, challenging the very foundation of learning itself: the ability to think critically and independently.

That is why regulating AI is crucial. Educators and policymakers are working to formulate strategies and guidelines for responsible AI use. It is easy to say “use AI for brainstorming but not for the entire project” or “AI should support, not replace”. But in reality, these boundaries are hard to enforce, especially when deadlines approach, the polished reports produced by GenAI in seconds tempt students to bypass guidelines.

Knowing that detection tools are not accurate, many take advantage of this loophole. Beyond frameworks and guidelines, the culture around learning must shift so that students understand why critical thinking matters and why relying entirely on GenAI can diminish their growth.

As a technology advocate, I value innovation and encourage the use of GenAI but with caution, as it has the power to weaken human thinking skills.

The real challenge is not just in formulating regulations but also in promoting thoughtful usage so it sharpens rather than dulls our minds. Only by fostering a culture of thoughtfulness can AI remain a partner in growth, not a substitute for it.

Dr Farzana Parveen Tajudeen is a senior lecturer at the Department of Decision Science, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com