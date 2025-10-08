Kedah floods continue to improve, only one PPS operational

ALOR SETAR: The flood situation in Kedah continues to improve, with only 133 individuals from 38 families still seeking shelter at a single temporary relief centre (PPS) as of this morning.

They are being housed at the SK Langgar PPS here, which has been in operation since last Sunday.

According to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), state deputy director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, the evacuees are from several villages in Mukim Langgar/Limbong.

“They are from Kampung Alor Raja, Makam Diraja, Limbong, Alor Setol, Pondok Haji Ahmad, Pokok Asam, Tanjung Inggeris, Alor Besar, Pagar Air, and Pondok Syeikh,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, water levels at two rivers exceeded their warning levels of 2.5 metres and 26 metres.

Sungai Pendang (Pendang) and Sungai Janing (Padang Terap) reached 2.65 metres and 26.19 metres, respectively. - Bernama