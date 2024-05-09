Malaysia will continue oil explorations within its territory— PM Anwar

VLADIVOSTOK: Malaysia will continue oil explorations within its territory, despite China’s demand to immediately cease the activities off Sarawak waters, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar is certain the oil explorations carried out by Malaysia are within the country’s waters, but will explain its position to China.

“China is our friend, but we have to operate in our waters to secure our advantage, including drilling in our territory.

“(Even though) Beijing sent a protest note as it feels it is its area, we have to continue drilling activities as it is for the economic survival of our country,” the Prime Minister told Malaysian reporters at the exit press conference today.

Anwar is in Russia’s far east city of Vladivostok to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Prime Minister said Malaysia and China have always been able to resolve their disputes through negotiations like two friends.

“If they continue to dispute, we can listen, and they have to listen, but it cannot mar the relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Recent news report surfaced which stated that Beijing through diplomatic note has demanded Malaysia to immediately halt all oil and gas activities in the oil-rich area off Sarawak waters, despite the areas being located within Malaysia’s territorial and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) waters.