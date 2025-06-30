PM Anwar to meet Italian industry leaders in Rome for economic talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet top executives from 36 Italian companies, including global giants such as Leonardo SpA, STMicroelectronics, and Ferrero, during his working visit to Rome.

The discussions will take place at the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable on July 2, as confirmed by Malaysian Ambassador to Italy, Datuk Zahid Rastam.

The roundtable will also feature Malaysian companies accompanying Anwar, alongside Italian firms seeking deeper collaboration with Malaysia.

Leonardo SpA operates in aerospace and defence, STMicroelectronics is a key semiconductor player, and Ferrero is a leading confectionery manufacturer—all with substantial operations in Malaysia.

Zahid Rastam noted that Italian firms are keen to expand investments and partnerships in Malaysia, highlighting the country’s strategic position in Southeast Asia.

Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, contributes 12 per cent of the bloc’s GDP, making it a crucial partner for Malaysia.

Beyond business discussions, Anwar will hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defence, agro-commodity, and digital economy.

The Malaysia-EU Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA) will also be a key agenda item.

The first round of MEUFTA negotiations is set for June 30 to July 4, 2025, in Brussels, with a target conclusion by 2026.

The EU remains Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 9.5 per cent of total trade in 2023.