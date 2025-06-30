Five illegal waste dumping sites found in Kuala Langat by KDEBWM

KUALA LANGAT: KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) has uncovered five illegal waste dumping sites in Kuala Langat, each spanning two to four hectares.

The areas affected include Johan Setia, Sijangkang, Bukit Changgang, Telok Panglima Garang, and Tanjung Dua Belas.

Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir, Managing Director of KDEBWM, stated that the district has become a hotspot for illegal dumping due to its proximity to the Tanjung Dua Belas landfill.

“We suspect external parties, including factories, are involved since all waste management tenders in Kuala Langat are handled by us,“ he said during a press conference at the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) headquarters.

Despite efforts over the past three years, illegal dumping continues to escalate.

To address this, KDEBWM and MPKL have extended their contract until July 2032, aiming to implement new strategies.

As part of immediate action, KDEBWM launched 25 new 19-tonne compactor trucks, two 7.5-tonne mini compactors, and an arm roll truck with roll-on roll-off (RoRo) bins, costing RM12 million.

While illegal waste management is not under KDEBWM’s jurisdiction, Ramli assured cooperation with authorities to clean up affected areas if requested.

The event was officiated by Ramli and MPKL President Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim at the MPKL headquarters.