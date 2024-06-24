Malaysian Animal Association offers RM3,000 reward to find cat killer

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Animal Association is offering a reward of RM3,000 to anyone who can provide information on or confirm the incident involving a man who butchered a cat in Pasar Meru in Klang, Selangor recently.

In a Facebook post today, the association said according to sources, the perpetrator is suspected to be an employee of a snack shop in front of the market and is believed to be living in Batu Belah, Klang.

“According to a video just received by the Malaysian Animal Association, the man who is seen cutting up the cat is believed to be a Myanmar national and spoke in Malay,” it said.

The association said a thorough investigation into the incident needs to be done to identify the method used to kill the cat and the man’s intention; whether it (cat) was intended to be used as food or for fun.

“Anyone with information on the incident, can contact the Malaysian Animal Association (via WhatsApp) 014-6345464 so that an official report can be submitted to the authorities to investigate the case,“ it said.

Meanwhile, police have referred an investigation paper on a viral video of a kitten being thrown into a ditch by a security guard at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya to the Veterinary Department for further action.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement that his team also issued a stern warning to the security guard involved.

He said a report was lodged last Tuesday by a local woman who claimed to have seen the guard throw the kitten and then requested the help of the cleaning workers to save it.

“The 52-year-old woman, who works as a senior executive in the operations division of a broadcasting company in the area took the cat to the animal clinic for treatment, and she filed a report because she was worried about the safety of other cats in the future.

“On June 22, the police also detected a video lasting 1 minute 56 seconds uploaded by the owner of the TikTok account, Suziey Signature, showing the video recording of the incident,“ he added.