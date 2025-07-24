Malaysia to ensure inclusive tokenisation and digital assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to ensure that the implementation of tokenisation and digital assets is inclusive, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X on Wednesday (July 23), the Prime Minister said the implementation will also provide broad benefits to the people and will be strictly regulated to ensure the safety and stability of the country’s digital ecosystem.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, chaired this year’s second Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council meeting today, which focused on the future of digital assets in Malaysia’s capital market.

“Among the main agenda items discussed were developments in blockchain technology, tokenisation, post-quantum cryptography, and the launch of the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure (MBI), which is a key driver of the nation’s digital ecosystem.

“This meeting also served as a platform to exchange views on global market trends, the potential of digital assets, and future performance expectations based on technical perspectives from strategic partners,” he added.

On May 6, the Malaysian Securities Commission issued a consultation paper to gather public feedback on the proposed framework for tokenised capital market products.

The consultation paper seeks input on key areas, including governance controls, record-keeping and registration requirements, technology risk management, and additional requirements for licensed individuals dealing with tokenised capital market products. - Bernama