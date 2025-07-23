A Malaysian Threads user has gone viral after calling out people who flaunt fake luxury goods, saying it’s “painful to see” and questioning why anyone would fake their way to looking rich.

In the post, she said: “Please don’t buy fake watches just to look like you’re wearing branded ones. A genuine Bonia is still better than a fake.”

She went on to slam the trend of fake jewellery and perfumes: “It hurts my eyes, like seeing people wear Bangkok gold or fake perfumes. Does life have to be fake just to look rich?”

Instead, she urged Malaysians to embrace affordable original brands: “Just wear Casio ke, Solvil et Titus or Bonia but let it not be fake.”

The post ignited a flood of responses, with many saying her tone came off as judgmental.

@shidahrahamat wrote: “Let it go sis. Why so bitter? Can’t less privileged people buy fakes if they just want to feel good?”

@theonly1daughter wrote: “Let people buy fake or original—it’s their money. Don’t criticise when you’re also using items made in China.”

@mariasabari added: “It’s their money and their choice. You don’t have the right to tell people what to do. Tbh, reading your post makes me want to buy a fake item right now.”

Some commenters stressed compassion over criticism. @bunga_melancholia said: “I don’t wear fakes, but I don’t look down on those who do. Not everyone wears them to look rich. Some just want confidence without breaking the bank.”

@teesha_patel01 chimed in: “Maybe they’re supporting a sick parent or kids in school. They buy what makes them happy. If you can afford originals, go ahead, but don’t shame others.”