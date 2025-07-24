Anwar urges collective approach for fatwa decisions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Fatwa institutions must operate collectively and ensure that any fatwa or religious edict issued is based on information gathering and in-depth analysis of the issue by qualified experts, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 23), Anwar said the matter was among those discussed during his meeting today with the Penang State Fatwa Committee led by Penang Mufti Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Sukki Othman.

“The responsibility of issuing fatwas is a noble and vital duty in providing clarity on religious rulings for the understanding of the ummah (Muslim community).

“The ummah needs fatwas that are in line with local realities and the current era, in addition to developing new skills in dealing with contemporary issues and challenges for the benefit of society,” he said.

In the same post, Anwar said he and members of the Penang State Fatwa Committee also exchanged views on the development of Islamic scholarship, especially in matters related to fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence), maqasid syariah (objectives of Islamic law) and efforts to strengthen fatwa-related research. - Bernama