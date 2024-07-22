Malaysian foreign labour market not affected by situation in Bangladesh - Deputy HR Minister

SHAH ALAM: The current situation in Bangladesh has neither disrupted nor affected the foreign labour market in Malaysia so far, according to Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

He said this was because the current number of foreign workers in the country is sufficient and that there was no need for the government to open entry to more foreign workers, including from Bangladesh.

“For the time being, we are not taking any more foreign workers...because we have enough.

“...the ones needed are only in a few sectors, like cooks and tailors...and we have no problem in those areas,” he said when met after launching and flagging off the participants for MADANI Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Convoy 2024 here today.

It was reported that thousands of students in Bangladesh held demonstrations since July 1 after the country’s top court reinstated quotas for public jobs that had been abolished in 2018.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said the MADANI TVET Convoy began at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training (CIAST) here, and that the 170 participants on motorcycles would travel to several educational institutions in Pahang and Terengganu to promote TVET to teenagers and youths in the two states.

The deputy minister also expressed confidence that the initiative can enhance public trust in TVET in line with the government’s aspiration to make TVET an option among school leavers.

“We hope that through this convoy we can lure them to venture into TVET which can be an advantage for them to earn a higher income when entering the job market,” he said.