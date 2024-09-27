Malaysian media urged to develop technology using AI method

BEIJING: Media organisations in Malaysia are encouraged to develop new technologies to improve the quality of content by taking into account aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) that are increasingly being used today.

Taking the example of the Chinese media company, China Media Group (CMG), which pioneered 8K ultra-high definition broadcasting, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said the company’s technological and technical expertise should be emulated by broadcasting stations in the country as it is also cost-saving.

“I am excited to see the capabilities of young people in CMG who produce either AI content or augmented reality (AR) and several new types of technology.

“We need to see how organisations such as Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) and RTM (Radio Television Malaysia) can take advantage of this new technology apart from us also bringing in more young workforce,“ he said here today.

He said this after holding a meeting with CMG management led by the company’s vice president, Xing Bo, before inspecting the operations and seeing for himself the technology used by the media company.

Fahmi is currently on a maiden working visit to China for three days starting yesterday.

In the meeting, Fahmi also expressed Malaysia’s desire to improve relations and cooperation between media organisations under CMG with Bernama and RTM.

He said Malaysia should be more open to looking at cooperation opportunities with any media organisation including CMG, which has expertise in media technology.

“I see opportunities for us to explore, such as people-to-people exchanges, where we could bring a production team from China or send one to China to identify expertise that can be shared and utilised together,“ he said.

In addition to utilising AI in content production, he saw opportunities for cooperation in the exchange of news content between the two countries, to highlight and promote the country’s uniqueness.

CMG, formally established on April 19, 2018, is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world and operates a vast broadcasting network.

As part of its strategic ‘5G+4K/8K+AI’ plan, CMG has established a 5G media application laboratory, a national-level UHD production and broadcasting laboratory, and China’s first 4K resolution satellite TV channel.