Malaysians detained in Philippine waters: MOTAC suspends travel agency’s licence

PUTRAJAYA: The travel agency, believed to have operated a speedboat that allegedly entered Philippine waters illegally last Sunday, has been identified and has had its operating licence suspended.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), in a statement today, said the company has had its operating licence suspended pending further investigation to determine its involvement in the incident.

It said that the suspension would remain in effect until the investigation was completed and it was proven that the agency was not involved in any illegal activities.

“Should the investigation reveal any misconduct by the travel agency or any other party involved, appropriate action will be taken, which may include the permanent suspension of the licence,” according to the ministry.

Last Sunday, Philippine authorities detained 15 individuals, including seven Malaysians and eight Chinese nationals, on suspicion of illegally entering the country’s waters.

Quoting a Philippines News Agency (PNA) report, Philippine Immigration Bureau Commissioner Norman Tansingco in a statement said those individuals were detained in the waters of Sitangkai, near Tawi-Tawi in the southern region of the country, after being found to have entered Philippine territory on two speedboats and did not have valid travel documents.

MOTAC also said in the same statement that, based on confirmation from the Foreign Ministry, only three Malaysian citizens were detained by Philippine authorities in connection with the incident.

“These individuals were held by Philippine authorities for their unauthorised entry into Philippine waters.

“However, further investigation by the Philippine authorities revealed that they were legitimate tourists visiting the area for fishing activities and had no criminal intent,” said MOTAC.

MOTAC reminded all Malaysian travel agencies to make sure that their travel packages and arrangements comply with relevant regulations and laws.

The ministry also cautioned that promoting tourism packages involving visits to multiple countries within a single day constitutes a serious violation of the law.

“Compliance with the law is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the tourism industry and ensuring travel activities are safe and legal,” it said.