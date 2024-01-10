Malaysians in Taiwan advised to brace for Typhoon Krathon

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians in Taiwan are urged to stay vigilant and updated with the development of Typhoon Krathon, which is expected to make landfall on the southwest coast, on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said local authorities have issued land and sea advisories for the typhoon in the southern and southeastern regions, while heavy rains and strong winds are expected in the next few days.

“Malaysians residing in or visiting the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities.

“Stay informed through reliable news sources and adhere to local advisories regarding evacuation, travel and outdoor activities,” it said in a media advisory on Tuesday.

The ministry added that Malaysians in Taiwan who require consular assistance, or who have not yet registered their presence, are strongly encouraged to contact the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei at address: 8th Floor, San Ho Plastic Building, No.102, Dun Hua North Road, Taipei, Taiwan; phone: +886 2 2713 2626 / +886 910 725 438 and email: mwtaipei@kln.gov.my

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates when necessary, it said.