Man accused of stabbing mother ordered to undergo psychiatric examination

PETALING JAYA: A man who allegedly stabbed his mother in Felda Raja Alias Satu, Jempol, has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination before a confession is recorded.

The incident occurred on June 22, when Rahmat Ismail, 20, allegedly stabbed his 48-year-old mother following an argument, resulting in a 2.5cm deep wound on her back that required hospital treatment.

He then fled the scene in his father’s car according to Harian Metro.

Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak issued the order for psychiatric evaluation at the Bahau magistrates’ court after deputy public prosecutor Farahidah Zool Beri applied for a mental examination under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“I understand that the accused has mild depression, raising concerns about his mental soundness,“ she was quoted as saying.

Rahmat will undergo a month-long mental examination at Permai Hospital in Johor with no bail granted and the next mention of the case set for August 2.

He is charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years, a fine, whipping, or both if convicted and Section 379A for theft.

Last week, Jempol police chief Supritendent Hoo Chang Hook reported that the suspect was arrested on June 25 in Kajang, three days after the incident, where he fled the scene in the victim’s father’s car.