Man arrested on suspicion of attacking two women in surau restroom

KUALA LUMPUR: The man who attacked a salesgirl and a school headmistress with a Rambo knife in a surau’s restroom in Kelana Jaya last Friday has been arrested.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the 46-year-old suspect was arrested at 1.30 am today at a house in Kajang.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until this Monday, he said in a statement.

“The suspect’s 55-year-old friend, who owns the house where the suspect was arrested, has also been remanded,“ he said.

In the 1.30 pm incident at the restroom of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, the 26-year-old salesgirl sustained injuries to her head and abdomen, while the 52-year-old principal suffered wounds to her left arm and hand.

Both victims received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital and have since been discharged.