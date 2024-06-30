Man burnt to death after Lamborghini catches fire along Karak highway

PETALING JAYA: A man was found burnt to death after his Lamborghini caught fire while on the road in Jalan Bentong-Karak KM 57.1 Arah Timur in Pahang earlier today.

According to Sinar Harian, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani confirmed that the fire department was alerted of the incident at 9.06am and eight Bentong JBPM personnel together with two fire engines were dispatched to the location that was 26km away.

Ismail stated that the luxury car had sustained significant damage from the blaze, estimated to be at around 100%, after it was found to have skidded.

The driver’s body was discovered stuck in the vehicle whereas an adult female passenger managed to be extricated and was sent to the hospital by the public for further treatment.

The fire was quelled following efforts by JBPM personnel using two hose lines attached to an auxiliary pump engine tank besides extracting the victim.

The driver who was found pinned to his seat was pronounced dead by a Health Ministry staff while the other victim will be handed to the police for further action.